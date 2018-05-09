Medical Advanced Visualization System Market To Grow Owing To Infusion Of Advanced Computer Technology: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global medical advanced visualization system market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in the projected period. Advanced visualization system comprises medical instruments that are facilitated with advanced software exhibiting various aspect of a cell with competency. This system minimizes the turnaround time of medical professionals. Advanced visualization system is an innovative product extensively used in the pathology laboratory involving radiology, neurology, nephrology, cardiology and hematology. Driving factors such as need for accuracy, advantages associated with advanced visualization systems, advanced computer technology, rapidly growing infrastructure for health care worldwide, rise in number of patients and geriatric population have added to the growth of the global market.

Based on segmentation by platform, the medical advanced visualization system includes MRI, Ultrasound, CT and PET. Based on segmentation by application, the medical advanced visualization system market includes oncology, cardiology and neurology. Radiology held a significant position in the market accounting for a major share in the global market. The rising prevalence of cancer is growing rapidly enabling the rise in use of radiology. Based on segmentation by end-user, the medical advanced visualization system market includes hospitals, diagnostic labs, academics & research. Hospital segment dominated the market in the estimated period owing to rising medical cases.

Geographically, medical advanced visualization system market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. North America dominated the global market in terms of volume. Also, the rise in geriatric population and child population in demand for medical assistance has added to the market growth. Europe is also anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the estimated period. The key players in the medical advanced visualization system market include Carestream Health, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Fujifilm Holding America Corporation, GE Healthcare, Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated, Philips Healthcare, Qi Imaging, LLC, Siemens Healthcare, Terarecon, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Visage Imaging, and Visualization Sciences Group.

Access 104 page research report with TOC on "Medical Advanced Visualization System Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-medical-advanced-visualization-system-market-research-report-2016

This report studies Medical Advanced Visualization System in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Carestream Health

• Fujifilm

• GE Healthcare

• Philips Healthcare

• Qi Imaging

• Siemens Healthcare

• TeraRecon

• Visage Imaging

• Visualization Sciences

• Vital Images

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Medical Advanced Visualization System in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Type I

• Type II

• Type III

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Medical Advanced Visualization System in each application, can be divided into

• Application 1

• Application 2

• Application 3

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Mexico Human Coagulation Factor IX Industry



China Orlistat Industry



APAC Plasma Thromboplastin Antecedent Industry



EMEA Oral Thin Films Industry

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

