The world's leading medical assistance provider advises organisations on healthy fasting and workplace routines, as well as important etiquette tips for business travellers.

Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, International SOS is raising health and travel awareness among organisations around the world. This year, Ramadan is expected to start around May 16 or 17 and end around mid-June, depending on the Islamic lunar calendar.

During Ramadan, Muslims observing the fast refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk each day. The main evening meal for breaking the fast is known as Iftar, and many Muslims also have a second meal known as Suhour, which must end before Imsak time at dawn. Daylight hours during Ramadan this year will average around 16 hours in London, 13 hours in Dubai and 12 hours in Kuala Lumpur.

Medical Director Dr. Issam Badaoui said:

"Each year, we remind organisations and fasting individuals that there are simple steps they can take to ensure they have a healthy, productive month. Practically, the advice we offer should be applied throughout the year, as part of a balanced, active lifestyle, and the good news is we are noticing a growing interest in both nutrition and exercise.

At International SOS, we are keen to champion wellness and ultimately contribute to the prevention of avoidable, lifestyle-related noncommunicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes and what better time to encourage the adoption of sustainable, wholesome habits than during the holy month of Ramadan."

International SOS's top five tips for employees observing the fast this Ramadan are:

1. Do not skimp on rest and sleep

2. Stagger your hydration

3. Beware excess salt and sugar

4. Do more in the morning

5. Don't stop exercising

In addition, individuals suffering from chronic illnesses should consult their doctors on how to manage regular medication and to ensure it is safe for them to fast.

International SOS also reminds its travelling members and employees going on business trips to Muslim countries to be mindful of the following public and business etiquette tips:

1. Do not eat, drink or smoke in public

2. Dress modestly

3. Be mindful of workplace etiquette, particularly of business hours and not having meetings around lunch or coffee

4. Check food and entertainment schedules

5. Respect local public etiquette

For more country-specific advice, visit www.internationalsos.com.

