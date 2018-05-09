

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.66 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $5.43 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $101.03 million from $108.12 million last year.



Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.66 Mln. vs. $5.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $101.03 Mln vs. $108.12 Mln last year.



