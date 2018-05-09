

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $87.1 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $66.4 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Mylan N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $495.6 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $2.68 billion from $2.72 billion last year.



Mylan N.V. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $495.6 Mln. vs. $499.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $2.68 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 - $5.60 Full year revenue guidance: $11.75 - $13.25 Bln



