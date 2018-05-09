

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate decreased in the first quarter, Statistics Portugal reported Wednesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 7.9 percent in the first quarter from 8.1 percent a quarter ago. In the same period of last year, the rate stood at 10.1 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased to 410,100 from 422,000 in the previous quarter.



Data showed that the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, came in at 21.9 percent, the lowest since the series began in 2011.



