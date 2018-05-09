Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, May 9
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/05/2018) of £66.77m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/05/2018) of £52.37m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/05/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|252.38p
|20750000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|247.64p
|Ordinary share price
|253.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|0.25%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|101.41p
|14200000
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.03%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 08/05/2018