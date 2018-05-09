

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 21st Century Fox (FOXA, FOX) announced a definitive agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) and Tribune Media Company (TRCO) to acquire seven television stations for approximately $910 million. The transaction will grow Fox Television Stations' coverage to nearly half of all U.S. households, and its market presence to 19 of the top 20 DMAs.



21st Century Fox has also entered into new network affiliation agreements with Sinclair (and licensees of certain stations to which Sinclair provides services), and will grant Sinclair options to acquire two of its stations for potential proceeds of approximately $15 million and $160 million, respectively.



