AMRI Celebrates Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art Aseptic API Line in Valladolid, Spain

VALLADOLID, Spain, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMRI, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization working with the life sciences industry to improve patient outcomes and quality of life for more than 25 years, celebrates the debut of its new multipurpose aseptic API line at the company's facility in Valladolid, Spain. The line, which was officially opened today by AMRI leaders and local officials, was announced in November 2017 and enhances capacity at the site while complementing AMRI's other aseptic API manufacturing plants in Bon Encontre and Tonneins, France.

This investment - coupled with the build-out of analytical services and a new warehouse, provides additional capacity, technology and expertise to serve customers' increasing demand for sterile API. It also supports AMRI's commitment to growth in the region.

"We continue to see an increase in interest in our sterile capabilities and are ready to support increasing demand," said Michael J. Mulhern, chief executive officer of AMRI. "By adding critical analytical services, we are well-positioned to help customers accelerate the pace of their product development while ensuring their performance and quality."

AMRI's lines are designed to meet requirements from pilot-scale to multi-ton scale manufacturing, and the company's sterilization capability can be integrated with API production or operate as a separate outsourced step for customers who do not have bulk sterile facilities or who may need additional capacity. Further integration is offered with AMRI's Drug Product capabilities.

The grand opening was celebrated with an inaugural ceremony attended by AMRI leaders and notable guests.

"We would like to thank the region of Castilla y León for their generosity and continued support," said Mulhern. "There is a talented scientific and engineering workforce in the region and we are happy to reaffirm our commitment to the region and the expansion of our capabilities and expertise to customers in Europe."

About AMRI

AMRI, a global contract research and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, AMRI's team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in Discovery, Development, Analytical Services and Fine Chemicals; API Manufacturing and Drug Product. For more information about AMRI, visit https://www.amriglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/550929/AMRI_Logo.jpg