Solar was once again the source with the largest share in the latest round of the SDE+ program for large-scale renewable energy projects. Around 1.3 GW of pre-qualified solar projects, however, has been rejected. Among the selected projects is a 109 MW solar park planned for the province of Groningen.Netherlands Enterprise Agency (Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland - RVO) announced that it has allocated 1,910.8 MW of PV capacity in the second round of its 2017 SDE+ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large-scale solar and renewable energy power projects. The agency had originally ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...