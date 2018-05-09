

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Evolus Inc. (EOLS) are up an impressive 38% so far this month while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (ETF)(IBB) is down 1% for the same period.



Evolus, a spin-off from Alphaeon Corp., is a medical aesthetics company whose lead product candidate is DWP-450, an injectable formulation of a 900 kilodalton, or kDa, Botulinum toxin Type A complex, produced by Clostridium botulinum.



The Company licensed DWP-450 from Daewoong Pharmaceutical in September 2013.



DWP-450, which has been developed for the proposed treatment of adult patients with glabellar lines, also known as 'frown lines' between the eyebrows, is under FDA review, with a decision expected on May 15, 2018.



Evolus relies solely on Daewoong Pharmaceutical plant in South Korea to manufacture DWP-450. The FDA had conducted a cGMP and pre-approval inspection of Daewoong's manufacturing facility in South Korea last November, and had issued an FDA Form 483 with ten inspectional observations to Daewoong to take corrective actions. Daewoong timely responded to the FDA. However, if the FDA has not been satisfied with the facility's 483-response, the decision on DWP-450 is likely to be delayed.



So, whether or not the FDA announces its decision on DWP-450 on May 15, 2018, is anybody's guess.



Currently, Allergan plc's (AGN) Botox is the neurotoxin market leader and the only known approved 900 kDa botulinum toxin type A complex in the United States. The other approved Botulinum Toxin A formulations are Dysport and Xeomin. But their molecular weight is lesser than Botox - with Dysport's molecular weight in the range of 500-900 kDa, and that of Xeomin being only 150 kDa.



Last year, Botox cosmetic generated sales of $812.2 million in the U.S.



If approved, DWP-450 will be the first known 900 kDa neurotoxin to be launched in the United States after 16 years, since the approval of Botox for cosmetic use in 2002.



The Company has sought approval of DWP-450 in the European Union and Canada too, and a decision is expected by the second half of 2018.



Legal Wrangle:



South Korean biopharmaceutical company Medytox Inc. had filed a suit against Evolus, Alphaeon, and Daewoong in the U.S. for patent infringement in June 2017. The suit alleges that Daewoong stole Medytox's botulinum toxin bacterial strain, and that it misappropriated certain trade secrets of Medytox, including the process used to manufacture DWP-450.



In December 2017, Medytox filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA, seeking to delay approval of DWP-450 until the FDA determines the identity and source of the botulinum strain for DWP-450 and validates the integrity of the data and information in the Biologics License Application.



IPO and Stock price



Evolus went public on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 8, 2018, offering its shares at a price of $12.00 each. The stock has thus far hit a low of $6.75 and a high of $12.97.



EOLS closed Tuesday's (May 8) trading at $9.48, up 8.34%.



