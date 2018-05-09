Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies, today announced that members of the Aimmune executive management team will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in May and June:

Event: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference

Date:May 16, 2018

Presentation Time: 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time

Location:Las Vegas

Presenter: Stephen Dilly, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 5, 2018

Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: New York

Presenter: Stephen Dilly, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Event: Nasdaq 38th Investor Conference

Date: June 12, 2018

Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. British Summer Time

Location:London

Presenter: Eric Bjerkholt, Chief Financial Officer

Event: JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date: June 20, 2018

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location:New York

Presenter: Eric Bjerkholt, Chief Financial Officer

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Aimmune website at www.aimmune.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following each webcast.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies. The company's Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) approach is intended to achieve meaningful levels of protection by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune's first investigational biologic product, AR101, which uses CODIT for the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients 4-17 years of age and is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials. For more information, please see www.aimmune.com.

This press release concerns a product that is under clinical investigation and that has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is currently limited to investigational use, and no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which it is being investigated.

