DXCM Stock: A Momentum Indicator Implies That a Breakout Is ImminentI am not going to pretend like I am enjoying the current market environment because I am not. The market indices have been creating a series of lower highs, which can only be described as bearish.In light of this price action, one could assume that I would change my stance. I want to reiterate that I have not and that I continue to maintain a bullish bias. This may turn out to be a foolish stance, but I have my reasons to believe that the markets are still poised for further gains. These beliefs are being supported by the market's ability to maintain its footing above key levels of price support.My.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...