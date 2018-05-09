ShareRing: Sharering Joins Blockchain Research Group Led By Automotive Industry Giants BMW And Ford

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / ShareRing, the global borderless sharing economy, has announced a major partnership to revolutionize the mobility ecosystem. Partnering with the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative, better known as MOBI, harnesses the resources of automobile giants like BMW, Ford, and GM in conjunction with blockchain pioneers like IBM, Blockchain at Berkeley. This newest and most exciting blockchain initiative involves dozens of companies in a new consortium of industry experts. Their goal? Revolutionizing the mobility ecosystem.

In order to reach its goal, Sharering and MOBI are bringing together the best and the brightest to create a new digital mobility economy. Initially, the project will focus on partner-driven projects including vehicle identity, history, and data tracking; supply chain tracking; autonomous machine and vehicle payments; and usage-based mobility pricing and payments for mobility related services. By implementing blockchain technology into one of the globe's biggest business segments, the team members hope to cut down on costs while also increasing efficiency--thereby reducing pollution and congestion.

In time, the team hopes to impact virtually every segment of the mobility industry--from automakers, public transportation providers, and private ride sharing companies, all the way down to the institutions that design, develop, and upgrade transportation infrastructures. Through an open-source and democratic approach to blockchain software tools and standards, the team will encourage the rapid and scalable adoption of blockchain technology by myriad companies in autonomous vehicle and mobility services.

Rich Strader, the Vice President of Mobility Product Solutions at Ford Motor Co. is very excited about the venture, commenting, "We believe blockchain will transform the way people and businesses interact, creating new opportunities in mobility. We look forward to working together with our industry colleagues as part of MOBI to set the standards for the mobility ecosystem of tomorrow."

Likewise, Tim Bos, co-founder and CEO of ShareRing notes, "We are thrilled to be working with MOBI and its foundation partners to help define a safer, more secure and more accessible set of standards for the mobility sector. Operating within the sharing economy, ShareRing is closely aligned with MOBI's vision of utilizing blockchain technology to create a pioneering ecosystem within a particular industry."

ShareRing in particular, plays a vital role in accomplishing the team's key objectives. Their platform supports an on-demand decentralized marketplace that connects sharing services across all industries on a global scale. Through their trusted token specifically designed for sharing services, the ShareRing network provides sharing economy users with a way to securely access and pay for said services. Within the initiative, they play a vital role in establishing and supporting the forthcoming digital mobility ecosystem.

The platform will help both mobility providers and sharing economy users by removing expensive currency exchange rates and international transaction fees, in addition to facilitating a seamless onboarding process that can scale with ease. As a part of the growing team, ShareRing will be on the front lines in terms of developing the infrastructure that will facilitate mobility economy transactions.

With a star-studded lineup and a bold mission statement, the project is certainly one worth following.

