

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) said Wednesday that it agreed to buy an initial stake of about 77 percent in India's online retailer Flipkart for about $16 billion. The remainder of the business will be held by some of Flipkart's existing shareholders, including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent Holdings Limited, Tiger Global Management LLC and Microsoft Corp.



Walmart said it supports Flipkart's ambition to transition into a publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in the future.



In the pre-market trade, WMT is currently trading at $82.70, down $3.05 or 3.56 percent.



'India is one of the most attractive retail markets in the world, given its size and growth rate, and our investment is an opportunity to partner with the company that is leading transformation of eCommerce in the market,' said Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and chief executive officer.



'This investment is of immense importance for India and will help fuel our ambition to deepen our connection with buyers and sellers and to create the next wave of retail in India,' said Binny Bansal, Flipkart's co-founder and group chief executive officer.



Walmart said its investment includes $2 billion of new equity funding, which will help Flipkart accelerate growth in the future. Walmart and Flipkart are also in discussions with additional potential investors who may join the round, which could result in Walmart's investment stake moving lower after the transaction is complete. Even so, the company would retain clear majority ownership.



Closing is expected later this calendar year, subject to regulatory approval.



Tencent and Tiger Global will continue on the Flipkart board, joined by new members from Walmart. The final make-up of the board has yet to be determined, but it will also include independent members, Walmart said.



Walmart said it intends to use a combination of newly issued debt and cash on hand to finance the investment. Upon closing, Flipkart's financials will be reported as part of Walmart's International business segment. If the transaction were to close at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal year, Walmart expects a negative impact to fiscal year 2019 earnings per share of approximately $0.25 to $0.30, which includes incremental interest expense related to the investment.



In fiscal year 2020, Walmart anticipates an earnings per share headwind in total of around $0.60 per share.



In the mid to long term, Walmart expects losses to decline and returns to improve.



In the fiscal year ended March 31, Flipkart recorded GMV of $7.5 billion and net sales of $4.6 billion representing more than 50 percent year-over-year growth. Flipkart was founded in 2007.



Currently, Walmart India operates 21 Best Price cash-and-carry stores and one fulfillment center in 19 cities across nine states in India, with more than 95 percent of sourcing coming from India, aiding suppliers, creating skilled jobs and contributing to local economies across the country. Krish Iyer, president and chief executive officer of Walmart India, will continue to lead that part of the business.



