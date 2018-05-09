TokenMarket Announces Inaugural Token Economy Conference in Gibraltar

GIBRALTAR, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The leading ICO advisory firm TokenMarket is pleased to announce its inaugural blockchain event 'TokenMarket 2018: Insights into the Token Economy'. The conference will be held on the five-star Sunborn Yacht Hotel in Gibraltar, taking place from the 28th to the 29th of June 2018.

TokenMarket has confirmed a range of industry experts within the blockchain space including, William Mougayar, Simon Dixon, Jon Matonis, David Drake, and Ransu Salovaara.

"We are excited to host our very own conference which combined with a great line-up of partners and speakers, will share our knowledge together of the fast moving ICO market," states TokenMarket CEO, Ransu Salovaara.

"Token sales have evolved enormously over the past year with regulations coming in place and institutional investors participating. Having now advised on over 30 token sales, managing technical, marketing and compliance aspects of these projects, we are looking forward to sharing our insights with conference participants."

A variety of high profile blockchain speakers and panelists are set to share their knowledge regarding the token economy throughout the event, including; William Mougayar, Author of "The Business Blockchain"; David Drake, Chairman at LDJ Capital; Olga Feldmeier, CEO at Smart Valor; Ransu Salovaara, CEO and Founder of TokenMarket; Jonathan Smith, Co-Founder and CTO at Civic; Vinay Gupta, Founder at Mattereum; Eric Jackson, CEO at CapLinked and Author of 'PayPal Wars'; Mikko Ohtamaa, Founder and CTO at TokenMarket plus many more.

"We will dive into the future of app tokens, tokenised securities and exchanges that trade in these different kinds of tokens," says Salovaara.

All panels, keynotes and guest speakers will be featured in the luxurious Aurora Ballroom within the Sunborn Hotel. Following the informative day sessions, TokenMarket invites all attendees to enjoy a variety of cuisines and after hours events. This includes a weekend golf tournament and kite surfing, all in the midst of the Mediterranean summer.

For more information on TokenMarket 2018: 'Insights Into The Token Economy' please visit https://tokenmarket.net/conference-2018/

About TokenMarket

TokenMarket is a premier ICO information portal and advisory firm. It combines its market experience, resources and data assets to create a professionally tailored solution to execute ICO's safely and securely, providing an end-to-end service for token creation, presale and public sale. TokenMarket's ICO advisory service has partnered over 30 token sales including Storj, Populous, Monaco, Civic and Dent, raising over $300 million in total.

