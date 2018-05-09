Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Motif Bio has added former Bristol-Myers Squibb clinical lead Stephanie Noviello to its board to take up the vacant role of vice president, reporting directly to chief medical officer David Huang. Noviello will be a key contributor to the submission of Motif's European Marketing Authorisation application for its novel investigational antibiotic Iclaprim. Joining the AIM-quoted group from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Noviello most recently acted as the clinical ...

