Simon Dingemans will retire as chief financial officer of GlaxoSmithKline and step down from the board in May 2019, the pharmaceuticals giant said on Wednesday. Glaxo said it will now begin a "thorough global search" both internally and externally to identify a successor to Dingemans, who joined the group in 2011. Chief executive officer Emma Walmsley said: "Since joining GSK, Simon has played a very significant role in shaping the company. He has taken a consistent and sustained approach to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...