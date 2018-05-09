Central Asian oil and gas company Caspian Sunrise has made further progress with its deep and shallow wells on the BNG contract area in Kazakhstan after a prolonged period of exceptionally cold weather. Due to adverse weather conditions, Caspian was unable to undertake very little meaningful work at its deep wells throughout the early months of the year but, as conditions began to improve, operations at its A5, 801 and A6 wells began to move ahead. After having been on a 90-day flow test at the ...

