Anglo-German tour operator Tui cruised to a narrower first-half loss as demand for ocean holidays booms and European trends move away from Spain towards Greece, Turkey and North Africa. Turnover of 6.8bn was up 7.2% for the six months to 31 March, with adjusted EBITDA losses improved by 55m to 159m thanks to a 28m contribution from cruises and a 11m from hotels. Stronger sales and profits were partly offset by the phasing of some sales and marketing charges towards the second half, plus extended ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...