MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) announced that its Supervisory Board unanimously elected Peter-Alexander Wacker as chairman at the constituent session.



Wacker Chemie also reaffirmed sales and earnings projections for 2018. WACKER expects Group sales to rise by a low-single-digit percentage over last year's figure. EBITDA will increase by a mid-single-digit percentage. WACKER expects net income from continuing operations to rise markedly.



