Timberline Resources Corporation: Timberline Resources Closes Private Placement Financing

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB: TLRS; TSX-V: TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announced that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its private placement and has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

In connection with the closing of the over-subscribed Offering, the Company has issued 7,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of US$0.08 for gross consideration of US$600,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital, costs associated with property and claim maintenance, advancement of the Company's agreement with Americas Gold Exploration, Inc. ("AGEI") and exploration expenses.

Each Unit in the Offering consists of one share of common stock of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant") (together the "Securities"), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire an additional share of common stock of the Company at a price of US$0.14 per share until the warrant expiration date of April 30, 2021. No finder's fees or commissions were paid in relation to the Offering.

The Offering is being completed under Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") solely to persons who qualify as accredited investors and in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Two insiders of the Company participated in the private placement and subscribed for 250,000 Units. Participation by the two insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Because the Company's shares trade only on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(b) of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the private placement as the details of the participation of insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.

The Securities offered in the Offering have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of the securities referenced herein in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted. The securities referenced herein have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Securities are subject to legal restrictions on transfer and resale and investors should not assume they will be able to resell their securities. Additionally, securities issued to investors in Canada are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with Canadian securities laws. Investing in the Securities involves risk, and investors should be able to bear the loss of their investment.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation is focused on advancing district-scale gold exploration projects in Nevada, including its 23 square-mile Eureka property and other property interests in the Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. At Eureka, the Company continues to advance its Lookout Mountain and Windfall project areas. Exploration potential occurs within three separate structural-stratigraphic trends defined by distinct geochemical gold anomalies. Upon completion of the property acquisition from AGEI, Timberline's owned and controlled mineral rights in Nevada will increase to over 43 square miles (24,500 acres), including the Seven Troughs property in northern Nevada, known to be one of the state's highest grade, former gold producing properties. Detailed maps and estimated NI 43-101 compliant resource information for the Eureka property may be viewed at http://timberline-resources.com/.

Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol "TLRS" and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TBR".

Steven Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G., Timberline's President and Chief Executive Officer, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended use of proceeds, the exercise of warrants, finder's fees or consulting fees payable, advancement of Lookout Mountain and Windfall projects, exploration potential, completion of the property acquisition from AGEI, and the size of the Company's owned and controlled mineral rights. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Timberline Resources Corporation, its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to changes in the Company's business resulting in changes in the use of proceeds, and other such factors, including risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2017. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Steven A. Osterberg

President and CEO

Tel: 208-664-4859

E-mail: info@timberline-resources.com

SOURCE: Timberline Resources Corporation