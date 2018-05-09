Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2018) - eXeBlock Technology Corporation's (CSE: XBLK) ('eXeBlock' or the 'Company') founder Jonathan Baha'i was recently invited to deliver the keynote presentation to the Canadian Federal Government Public Policy Forum, a gathering of 45 executives, policy directors and practice leads from the Government of Canada, in Ottawa, on Friday, May 4th, 2018.





Part of the Public Policy Forum's "Keeping up With the Speed of Disruption Series", was convened to provide opportunity for a deep dive exploration of blockchain as an emerging and disruptive technology, exploring implications for issues such as information security, privacy, ethics, regulatory implications, sustainability and data, and how blockchain may challenge policy and governance approaches.

Mr. Baha'i presented an overview of four elements of blockchain technology: consensus, incentive structure, distributed ledgers and smart contracts. His presentation addressed the use cases for blockchain technology in the private and public sectors, the potential for distributed ledgers to upend traditional business models. Mr. Baha'i also reinforced how globally competitive government regulation of the blockchain industry could encourage future growth and investment.

Commenting on the opportunity to engage with senior Government of Canada officials on these important issues, Mr. Baha'i said. "It was an honour to be invited to speak to this group of Canadian policy makers, particularly at this juncture when blockchain technologies are poised to play transformation roles in enterprise across the public and private sectors. Significantly, Canada is already a global leader in blockchain technology, and therefore has an exciting opportunity to leverage that platform and to compete on a global stage."

Mr. Baha'i continued, "Given the pace of change in the global blockchain landscape, these opportunities for an open discussion, and the sharing of insights are very important, and I anticipate that these talks will help align policies leading to accelerated blockchain innovation and investment in Canada."

After delivering the presentation, Mr. Baha'i travelled onward to Shanghai, China, where he spoke at the 2018 Global Graphene Developer Conference. The conference is the largest of its kind focused on Graphene, an ecosystem for real-time blockchains that provides a framework for a number of influential projects including Bitshares, Steem and EOS. The event was well attended by over 1,000 members of the Graphene community.





Figure 1: Jonathan Baha'i addresses the 2018 Global Blockchain Developer Conference

About eXeBlock Technology Corporation

eXeBlock is a designer of custom, state-of-the-art blockchain based software applications that provide profitable, secure and efficient operating solutions to businesses and markets globally. eXeBlock is one of the first Canadian public companies focused on the development of disruptive decentralized applications using blockchain technology.

