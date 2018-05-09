

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Wednesday morning, as markets remained calm despite rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.



Yesterday, President Trump removed the U.S. from a long-standing deal with Iran regarding its nuclear program.



Trump said he will initiate 'the highest level' of new sanctions unless Iran fully complies with the spirit of its agreement to never pursue nukes.



'The so-called Iran deal was supposed to protect the United States and our allies from the lunacy of an Iranian nuclear bomb, a weapon that will only endanger the survival of the Iranian regime,' the President said. 'In fact, the deal allowed Iran to continue enriching uranium and over time reach the brink of a nuclear breakout.'



Gold was down $2.30 at $1310/oz, staying near a recent 5-week low.



On the economic front, the U.S. Labor Department's Producer Price Index or PPI for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.3 percent, unchanged from the previous month.



Wholesale trade inventories are expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline to 0.5 percent growth, compared to 1.0 percent gorwth in February.



