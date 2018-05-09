

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound gained ground against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound climbed to 6-day highs of 1.3602 against the dollar and 149.19 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.3499 and 147.70, respectively.



The pound rose to 1.3616 against the franc, reversing from an early low of 1.3546.



The U.K. currency strengthened to near a 2-week high of 0.8739 versus the euro, following a decline to 0.8767 at 5:45 am ET.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 151.00 against the yen, 0.86 versus the euro and 1.38 against both the franc and the greenback.



