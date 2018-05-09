

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures surged Wednesday morning amid U.S. inventories data and ongoing tensions with Iran.



Yesterday, President Trump said he will initiate 'the highest level' of new sanctions unless Iran fully complies with the spirit of its agreement to never pursue nukes.



'The so-called Iran deal was supposed to protect the United States and our allies from the lunacy of an Iranian nuclear bomb, a weapon that will only endanger the survival of the Iranian regime,' the President said. 'In fact, the deal allowed Iran to continue enriching uranium and over time reach the brink of a nuclear breakout.'



While Iran says the U.S. tensions will not effect its oil production, traders expect some supply interruptions from the Middle East. In addition, other OPEC nations are cutting output as part of a long-standing agreement with Russia.



Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by nearly 1.9 million barrels for the week ended May 4.



WTI light sweet oil for June surged 3% to $71 a barrel, the highest in more than 3 years.



On the economic front, the U.S. Labor Department's Producer Price Index or PPI for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.3 percent, unchanged from the previous month.



Wholesale trade inventories are expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline to 0.5 percent growth, compared to 1.0 percent growth in February.



