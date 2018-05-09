CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise Grows with New Store in Lexington, KY

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, will welcome a new CPR store in Lexington, KY. With 400 franchise locations and counting, the CPR network is proud to expand their presence with local TechLife Partners, Syd Egenhauser, Tom Johnston, Stephen Sparks, James Moore, and Scott Hill.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Lexington-Chevy Chase, please visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/lexington-chevy-chase-ky/.

"Adding this new location with the TechLife Partners is a wonderful addition to the CPR Cell Phone Repair network and we can't wait to see their store succeed," stated Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair.

CPR Lexington - Chevy Chase is located in the heart of the Chevy Chase community and is conveniently close to the University of Kentucky and downtown Lexington areas. The store hopes its location on Euclid Avenue will prove to be easily accessible to all of Lexington and become a go-to source for tech repairs and accessories alike.

The partners of TechLife have decades of history in the Lexington community and proudly bring a diverse set of business experience to the CPR network. With their experience in corporate sales, marketing, franchise ownership, and technology sales and services, the team is eager to begin serving the Lexington and Chevy Chase areas.

"We couldn't be happier to expand our footprint in the tech world with CPR Cell Phone Repair", says the CPR Lexington - Chevy Chase team. "We're all looking forward to opening our doors to Lexington and providing reliable and affordable solutions for the community's tech needs."

Along with their newest Chevy Chase store, the TechLife team also operates the Lexington - Fayette and Lexington - Hamburg CPR stores. With three locations in the Greater Lexington area, the Chevy Chase stores marks the seventh CPR location in Kentucky. CPR Lexington - Chevy Chase is open Monday through Saturday and offers budget-friendly repairs for a variety of gadgets including cell phones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, and more. With complimentary repair estimates and limited lifetime warranties, CPR Lexington - Chevy Chase is proud to serve the Lexington community.

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 450 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

