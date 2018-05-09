Leading Marriage Retreat, Relationship Rescue Academy, Announces Irvine, California as their Newest Location

Relationship Rescue Academy is the Number One Destination for Couples whose Marriages are on the Brink of Divorce

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / The leader in marriage therapy retreats, Relationship Rescue Academy, is pleased to announce the opening of their new location in Irvine, California. The new couples retreat in California has one key goal in mind: to repair and transform marriages in just a few days.

To learn more about Relationship Rescue Academy and their couples therapy retreats, please visit https://relationshiprescueacademy.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, since Relationship Rescue Academy first opened in Kokomo, Indiana, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for being the number one place in the country for marriage retreats. They are now considered by many to be the top destination for marriages that are on the brink of divorce, and they have helped many couples restore their marriages - even those whose unions suffered some serious damage due to long-standing issues.

Now, with the new location in Irvine, California, the professional and compassionate team from Relationship Rescue Academy can help even more couples who are dealing with a number of relationship issues ranging from infidelity and verbal or emotional abuse to addiction and more.

"During your couples weekend therapy, your counselor will take into consideration your desires, intentions, and wishes to help you come up with a list of marriage goals of what you aim to resolve, fix, or change as a couple, and together you will create a vision for the future of your marriage," the company spokesperson noted, adding that the marriage weekend intensive at Relationship Rescue Academy is a private, personalized experience that involves one-on-one counseling and no group sessions.

This successful approach means that the therapy will be specifically tailored to each couple and will provide them with the tools and techniques they need to get to the bottom of the issues that they are facing in their marriage.

"No matter how bleak things may seem, there's always a light at the end of the tunnel. All you have to do is know where to get the right kind of guidance to get you and your spouse back on track," the spokesperson noted.

About Relationship Rescue Academy:

Relationship Rescue Academy is one of the best marriage intensive retreats for couples looking to get their relationship back on track. They work with couples who are on the verge of divorce and have really complicated, deep rooted issues. They turn around marriages that were on their last legs.

