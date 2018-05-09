Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2018) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), a leader in GPS technology for the golf industry and the creator of one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks, has completed the previously announced acquisition of ProShot Golf. Both companies' Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to the transaction. This strategic acquisition for IZON is part of the company's continued strategy to aggressively grow its overall network.

ProShot currently has over 50 courses using its GPS products and peaked at over 250 courses in the past. "We are excited to now be able to offer the IZON solution and hope to grow our course network back to its past size" David Kuhn, Founder & President of ProShot. David Kuhn, Founder & President of ProShot, brings extensive industry knowledge and a stellar reputation with him as he joins the IZON Advisory Board and will be an active member of the IZON Team and contribute to the long-term company growth.

"Any time you can bring two like-minded companies together that become stronger together, you have to make it happen. To have David now officially join our Advisory Board and team is an exciting addition for IZON, as David figuratively is known as the "Godfather of GPS for golf" having pioneered the industry back in 1991," said CEO Tim Ummel. "ProShot has been an innovator within the GPS industry for the past 25+ years and has garnered tremendous respect within the industry. David's deep industry knowledge will be extremely impactful as we develop new versions of our software of which the first major update is expected in the near future. In addition, he will be very instrumental in adding numerous new golf courses to our network."

ProShot Golf has been the industry pioneer with over a quarter-century's experience in providing low cost, fully reliable, communication, information and course management systems for golf course owners and operators. ProShot has grown the industry by always staying one step ahead, early on by offering one of the first radio frequency GPS products to then the creation of ProShot's backend RAMS course management system used by numerous courses. ProShot Golf's emphasis has always been to "keep it simple" by providing an extremely reliable course management & cart-tracking solution for golf course owners, third party management companies & directors of golfers as well as a user-friendly GPS yardage system for the golfer.

"Our team at ProShot Golf has truly seen it all within the GPS vertical for golf throughout our company's history. Having gone through all the ups and downs we truly know every facet of bringing the best GPS services and best-in-class fleet management solutions to golf courses" said David Kuhn, "We spent a lot of time with Tim & the team at IZON and it became very clear that we have a like minded approach to technology, innovation and customer service. I am very impressed with the new platform, feature sets and golfer experience they have built and it's going to change the way golf courses look at adding GPS. Not only is the technology state-of-the-art but it is also the most affordable. IZON is the first company that I have seen in 25 years that has actually solved the advertising component, created a product & service that will truly benefit the golf course owner and in many cases it will pay for itself. We could not have found a better group to sell to and work side-by-side with for years to come."

