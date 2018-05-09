Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2018) - Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a leading diversified and integrated cannabis holding company, announced today they published their 2017 Annual Report, launched a new corporate website with a Shareholder Portal, and published their 2018 Investor Relations calendar.

Restructuring and Refocusing

PNTV had its up and downs in 2017. The company experienced record high trading volume and reached a market cap in excess of $120 million. It was a challenging year with political and regulatory pressure put on the company's share price. Many new opportunities came out of 2017 and the Company entered into multiple businesses in the Marijuana industry. With much trial and tribulation, PNTV leadership decided to stay focused on their primary business in the marijuana industry which is seed-to-sale operations including cultivation, production and retail. Staying true to their core competencies, management has also determined to narrow the scope of professionally produced content for WeedTV and has placed all marijuana media assets into a new media holding company which is wholly owned by PNTV. The Company intends to divest assets not aligned with their investment philosophy.

Better Access, More Transparency, Shareholder Benefits, and Investor Relations Calendar

PNTV leadership have also decided on a new course for shareholder relations and increased transparency. In 2017, Leadership experimented with new, unique ways to communicate with their shareholders on a regular basis, while trying to incorporate shareholders into the everyday business of PNTV and its holdings. Moving forward, shareholder communications will be on a regularly scheduled basis and events will be listed on the Investor Relations Calendar. Please visit this link to review the calendar and sign up to access it:

www.PlayersNetwork.com/investor-calendar.

Download the 2017 Annual Report

PNTV published their 2017 Annual Report which provides discussion and an in-depth look at 2017 as well as a solid outlook for 2018 and beyond. The full annual report is available to download on the Investor Relations section of their website located here: www.PlayersNetwork.com/annual-report.

New PNTV Website and the Ability to Activate Your Shareholder Account

PNTV's new website has information about the company and its holdings, real time financial data, media coverage, shareholder updates and a new shareholder portal. Investors are encouraged to activate their shareholder account online and will be granted exclusive access to additional benefits of being a shareholder. Some of the benefits include being the first to sign up for company webinars and conference calls, becoming the first to know about company news, unlocking shareholder incentives, and unprecedented access to PNTV leadership. The new design is easy to navigate and find all the information an investor would need to make informed investment decisions. Visit www.PlayersNetwork.com/IR to activate your shareholder account now.

PNTV CEO, Mark Bradley, stated, "2017 was a year for transitions and laying down the needed infrastructure and foundation that will be necessary for long-term sustainable growth. Reaching these accomplishments did not come time delays and cost, but at the end of the day and over the long run the lessons we have learned will make us a better company. We feel we have built strong relationships and consider the State of Nevada our partner in this new budding industry. As we help define the future vision of PNTV and our assets, we will look both in and out of the Nevada market as disclosed in this annual report."

PNTV Director Brett H. Pojunis stated, "2017 presented unique challenges that candidly no one could prepare for. We took some hits, but we continued to get up, each time with a vengeance and now we are more focused than ever before. I think our shareholders will really like the new focused direction of PNTV and our holdings."

To sign up for investor alerts, please visit: https://playersnetwork.com/investor-alerts

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network, Inc. (symbol: PNTV) is a leading diversified and integrated cannabis holding company. PNTV focuses on two main business segments: seed-to-sale operations and cannabis lifestyle. All seed-to-sale operations are held by PNTV's subsidiary, Green Leaf Farms Holdings, and our cannabis entertainment and lifestyle ventures such as WeedTV are held by MJ Media Holdings. Follow PNTV on Twitter at @PlayersNetwork and follow us on Facebook www.fb.com/PlayersNetwork.

For more information please visit: www.PlayersNetwork.com

Activate your Shareholder Account here: https://playersnetwork.com/IR

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: The Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Players Network, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

