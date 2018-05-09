

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed a modest uptick in U.S. producer prices in the month of April.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in April after rising by 0.3 percent in March. Economists had expected prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices rose by 0.2 percent in April after climbing by 0.3 percent in the previous month. The increase in core prices matched economist estimates.



