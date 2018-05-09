sprite-preloader
Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re: Substantial Shareholder

London, May 9

9 May 2018

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Substantial shareholding

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") announce that, further to the announcement made on 1 March 2018 in respect of shares issued pursuant to the conversion of Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2020 ("Loan Notes") and conversion of net interest due on the Loan Notes, a total of 793,643 Ordinary Shares were issued to Barry Fromson. Therefore, on 28 February 2018, Mr Barry Fromson acquired a total of 793,643 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 18.8% of the entire issued share capital. This represents Mr Fromson's entire shareholding in the Company.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel: 07718 883813

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
Nick Michaels
0203 772 0021


