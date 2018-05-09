Innovative enhancements to its Customer Intelligence Cloud combined with regional expansion position the company as a leader in customer experience

Boxever, the company leveraging artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning to dominate the customer experience playing field as identified by Forbes today announced a major refresh of Boxever Engage. The next generation personalization engine empowers brands to create more meaningful relationships with customers by making every interaction smarter.

The development comes as Boxever also announces opening a new office in Madrid as part of its regional expansion efforts.

With a commitment to developing technology that keeps customers a step ahead of the competition, Boxever's Engage cuts through the complexity of the modern enterprise technology stack to quickly and simply unify data and decision making. Through this advanced technology, brands can deliver joined-up, consistent and true 1:1 customer experiences that ultimately drive better business outcomes.

The enhanced solution has been built for a rapidly changing world. It is platform agnostic, ready to work with existing and future marketing technology and channels. It enables safe and effective integration of A.I. and machine learning, and is powered by a breakthrough "drag and drop" interface that gets non-IT users designing, testing and refining personalization in minutes.

Engage's new features will allow airlines to:

Make huge leaps forward with the effectiveness of their personalization through the quick and simple integration of A.I.

Drive smarter 1:1 customer interactions based on thousands of data points, joined-up across all channels and in real time

Stay future-proofed, able to integrate any new tools and channels when needed

Safely test and deploy decisioning, including A.I. and machine learning, in minutes not months

Bring their entire business together with a user interface built for everyone

The new platform will allow airlines to take full advantage of artificial intelligence and deliver ground-breaking, 1:1 interactions such as personalized service or recovery communications that few airlines do really well today. It will also help with commercial objectives, delivering the likes of dynamic pricing and personalized bundles while boosting NPS, ancillary sales, acquisition and retention.

"We're entering a new era for customer experience where consumers' expectations of brands are changing rapidly. They expect to interact on their terms, when and where they want meaning the traditional linear customer journey will soon be a thing of the past," said Dave O'Flanagan, CEO at Boxever. "We've built Engage to help brands respond to this changing world and the challenges that come with it. It helps them move beyond segments and quickly and easily experiment with 1:1 personalization, as well as integrate artificial intelligence, rules and machine learning. And it does all that with an intuitive UI that lets everyone from marketer to data scientist work at a level that suits them. This is a game-changer for any brand looking to lead on customer experience or deliver maximum value from every single interaction."

Looking ahead, Boxever will be focused on furthering its growth in the Americas region. Building on success with Boxever's low cost airline partners Volaris and VivaAerobus, Boxever will remain invested in helping airlines better engage with their new and existing customers.

Airlines looking to find out more about how Boxever can help them make every customer interaction smarter can find out more by contacting David Hoar at David.Hoar@boxever.com. To learn more about Boxever's technology and A.I. solutions visit: www.boxever.com.

About Boxever

Boxever is the Customer Intelligence Cloud that uses data to make every interaction smarter.

It connects all of your customer, product and operational data, putting your customer at the center of your business and enabling true 1:1 personalization. This results in lower acquisition costs, accelerated conversion rates, improved customer engagement and higher lifetime value. Using artificial intelligence, it acts as the "brain" within your customer-tech ecosystem, taking in all data about the customer, deciding what should happen next and executing that action through the most appropriate channels in real time, as it happens.

Today, leading brands from all across the globe including Emirates, Air New Zealand, eDreams ODIGEO, Cebu Pacific, VivaAerobus and Brussels Airlines rely on Boxever to help acquire, convert and retain customers. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.boxever.com or follow us on Twitter @Boxever.

