Sennheiser Middle East Announce Etihad Airways Partnership

DUBAI, UAE, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sennheiser Middle East, a leader in the world of audio, has announced a partnership with Etihad Airways to be the exclusive provider of headsets for the airline's premier cabin.

Under the agreement, Sennheiser's PXC 480 will soon be available for passengers travelling in Etihad Airways' The Residence, the world's first and only private luxury three room suite on a commercial aircraft. Residence guests will be able to listen to their favourite music and movies with Sennheiser's signature sound quality whilst in an oasis of calm thanks to the proprietary NoiseGard hybrid adaptive noise cancellation.

"The opportunity to partner with Etihad Airways allows us to contribute to an experience that goes beyond just sound. With the PXC 480 we have crafted a premium headphone that brings our leadership in high-quality audio to address the travel needs of the most discerning set of customers. For Etihad guests seeking the ultimate way to travel, the PXC 480 will prove to be the perfect companion", says Eric Denise, Sennheiser Senior Vice President Market Development.

Set over 125 square feet, The Residence offers a lounge, bathroom with a shower and a separate bedroom. The private double bedroom features a bedside table, two personal storage drawers and a full length wardrobe, and is certified for two guests - a completely unique travel experience, akin to private jet travel, but on a commercial airliner. With a VIP Travel Concierge service looking after Residence guests from reservation through to the end of their journey, to the lightweight Sennheiser PXC 480 headphones, crafted from high quality materials featuring a comfortable padded headband and rotating ear cups, Sennheiser Middle East and Etihad Airways endeavor to enhance a bespoke travel experience tailored to those who like to travel in style.

Etihad Airways Vice President Marketing Partnerships, Patrick Pierce, said: "Enhancing our guest proposition is one of the key drivers of this partnership. Aligning with Sennheiser provides premium guests flying in the world's most exclusive cabin a best-in-class audio product to further improve their experience in The Residence."

The PXC 480 is one of many headsets produced by Sennheiser in their drive to achieve the perfect sound. Most recently, the brand has continued to focus on expanding their offering of wireless products to meet the growing demand for accessibly and adaptability from customers.

Sennheiser's PXC 550, a wireless offering from the PXC family, delivers high-quality sound and NoiseGard hybrid adaptive noise cancellation packaged into a sleek foldable design. With up to 30 hours of battery life, the PXC 550 Wireless lets you travel around the world in comfort on a single charge. The MOMENTUM Free is a compact Bluetooth headphone with immaculate style and excellent wireless hi-fi sound and with a six-hour battery life it is perfect for those that are always on the go.

In addition to the PXC 550 and MOMENTUM Free, Sennheiser's HD 4.50 BTNC headset delivers everything required by a music aficionado with an active lifestyle with amazing sound quality and the latest in wireless technology. Furthermore, the Sennheiser CX 6.00BT wireless in ear headset is everything you need to enjoy high quality Hi-Fi sound on the go. Its ultra-lightweight design offers a superior fit and comfort, while clear detailed sound, advanced wireless technology and a long battery life ensures effortless enjoyment of music and videos on the move.

About SENNHEISER

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio - a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling €658.4 million. http://www.sennheiser.com

About ETIHAD AVIATION GROUP

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) is a diversified global aviation and travel group comprising five business divisions - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates; Etihad Airways Engineering; Etihad Airport Services; Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners.

About ETIHAD AIRWAYS

From its Abu Dhabi base, Etihad Airways flies to 103 international passenger and cargo destinations with its fleet of 115 Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, was established by Royal (Emiri) Decree in July 2003. For more information, please visit: www.etihad.com .