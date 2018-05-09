Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology

The integration of Dolby Voice with video and Web conferencing services delivers a powerful collaboration platform for professionals focused on innovation and productivity

SANTA CLARA, California, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the conferencing services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Dolby Laboratories (Dolby) with the 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its legendary audio expertise and innovations with Dolby Voice and the Dolby Conference Phone. Dolby Voice audio conferencing technology offers superior spatial perception, voice clarity, and background noise reduction in a way that effectively emulates the in-person meeting experience.

"With Dolby Voice, Dolby has applied its expertise in sight and sound signal processing and compression technologies to provide the improvements in voice quality and clarity that make virtual meetings more natural and productive," said Roopam Jain, Industry Director, Connected Work Practice at Frost & Sullivan.

Leveraging the Dolby Voice technology, Dolby built the Dolby Conference Phone from the ground up to provide the full benefits of high-definition audio combined with background noise reduction and audio leveling of each participant. The solution features multiple microphones, advanced software, and a touchscreen interface that makes setting up and managing a conference call easy. It also allows for voice separation, accounting for voices coming from different directions. This Dolby Spatial Audio feature also catches the audible nuances of attitudes, intent, and other behavioral queues of meeting participants, making it easy for remote participants to feel like active participants and easily follow conversations.

Dolby has continued its passion for innovation with the introduction of a new video conferencing solution - Dolby Voice Room for huddle and small conference rooms. This solution is an easy to install and manage kit that includes the Dolby Conference Phone as the audio and control center for video conferencing, the Dolby Voice Camera and the Dolby Voice Hub. The Dolby Voice Room offers an affordable, simple, and robust audiovisual experience to users. In addition to offering the same high-definition audio, background noise reduction, and voice leveling experience for users, this solution provides high dynamic range (HDR) video mapping that adjusts to different lighting situations, utilizes intelligent scene framing that automatically provides participants with the most relevant meeting view, and provides a whiteboard view to give clarity and visibility to remote participants.

Dolby has successfully integrated Dolby Voice into video and web conferencing services through an extensive partner network that includes Highfive, BlueJeans, BT Conferencing, West and PGi. Through a fast growing network of technology partners, Dolby is extending the advantages of Dolby Voice to a wide range of use cases and customers, including large-, medium-, and small-sized organizations. Dolby's technology partners confirm that the Dolby Voice integration gives their services an edge and significant differentiation in a fiercely competitive market. In addition, Dolby has its sights on expanding its reach to many other unified communications and collaboration providers who can leverage Dolby Labs' innovative platform.

"Frost & Sullivan believes that Dolby Laboratories' focus on the core principles of innovation, quality, and simplicity is successfully disrupting the market and has positioned Dolby as a key business enabler for its customers," said Jain.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have - in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Voice, and Dolby Audio - revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

