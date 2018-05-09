In the most bullish scenario provided in a report published by Turkey's Shura Energy Transition Center, solar is predicted to reach 30 GW of installed capacity by the halfway point of the next decade. The report's most conservative scenario envisages around 6 GW.Turkey may be able to cover over 20% of its power needs with wind and solar by 2026, reaching 40 GW of combined installed capacity, according to the report "Increasing the Share of Renewables in Turkey's Power System: Options for Transmission Expansion and Flexibility", which was published by the Shura Energy Transition Center, a Turkish ...

