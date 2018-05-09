WilsonHCG, global leader and premium provider of innovative talent solutions, has been named "2018 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Star Performer" in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment. WilsonHCG is the only talent solutions provider to receive the recognition for five consecutive years commended by Everest Group and buyers for its specialized total talent solutions offerings, strong technology recruitment practice, Empower ECOmetrics analytics platform to expand predictive capabilities, responsiveness, flexibility and reliable execution.

"WilsonHCG has been consistently outperforming the broader RPO market for several years, thus emerging as a Star Performer in the 2018 RPO PEAK Matrix Report," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President at Everest Group. "WilsonHCG has achieved this growth by making the right set of investments in technology, bringing innovative solutions to the market, and expanding its presence and capabilities in new markets."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is the most trusted, fact-based analysis of service provider capabilities, covering more than 50 market segments each year. For the 2018 selections, Everest Group evaluated 21 established RPO service providers in the areas of vision and strategy; scope of services offered; innovation and investments; delivery footprint; market impact; as well as executive interviews and data collection from RPO buyers. The Star Performer title was based on the "greatest positive relative year-on-year movement on the PEAK Matrix in terms of market impact as well as vision and capability."

"It's an honor to be named a 2018 RPO Market Star Performer for the fifth consecutive year," said John Wilson, Founder and CEO of WilsonHCG. "The honor reaffirms that WilsonHCG is delivering on the innovative solutions that we promise; with a laser focus on our clients' successes and developing our people."

WilsonHCG's recognition as 2018 RPO Market Star Performer comes on the heels of being named a "Leader" in NelsonHall's 2018 NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO, a top RPO provider in HRO Today's Global Baker's Dozen List for seven consecutive years, and to HRO Today's EMEA Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction List for the third consecutive year.

For additional insight into Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix Assessment 2018, or to learn more about WilsonHCG's solution offerings, visit http://www.wilsonhcg.com.

