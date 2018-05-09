50 Innovative Companies in Combat Medicine & Battlefield Healthcare 2018 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Medical Products & Related Solutions, Distributors & Suppliers, Evacuation Products, Mobile Shelters & Medical Facilities
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the leading companies in combat medicine and battlefield healthcare. Visiongain assesses that this market will undergo strong growth in a variety of key areas.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
In this brand-new report, you will receive 176 tables and 101 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 281-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global combat medical companies. It also reveals the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
Report Scope
• Analysis of the key factorsdriving and restraining growth in the market for combat medical equipment
• A SWOT analysis and a Value Chain analysis of the combat medicine & battlefield healthcare market
• Analysis and competitive positioning maps of the four submarket sectors of combat medicine, spanning:
• Medical products and related solutions manufacturers
• Distributors and suppliers,
• Evacuation products,
• Mobile shelters and medical facilities
• Profiles of the leading 50 combat medicine companies in 2017 categorised by submarket including:
• Medical products and related solutions manufacturers: 3M, AutoMedx, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CAE Inc., Chinook Medical Gear Inc., Combat Medical Systems, Composite Resources Inc., Delfi Medical Innovations Inc., Dräger Medical GmbH, Estill Medical Technologies Inc., Gaumard Scientific Company Inc., H&H Medical, HemCon Medical Technologies Inc., Innovative Trauma Care, Laerdal Medical, MedTrade Products Limited, Meridian Medical Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV., Prometheus Medical Ltd, PerSys Medical, RTD LTD, RevMedX, Safe Triage Ltd, Tactical Medical Solutions Inc., Teleflex Inc., Z-Medica LLC, ZOLL Medical Corporation
• Distributors and suppliers: ADS Inc., Bound Tree Medical, Cardinal Health Inc., GSS Gear, Life Medical Supplier, North American Rescue, Officer Survival Initiative, SP Services (UK) Ltd, UK Tactical
• Evacuation products: Frestrems OY, MATBOCK, Skedco,
• Mobile shelters and medical facilities: HDT Global, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, Medical Coaches, Mobile Medical International Corporation, OMAR Technology, TURMAKS, Utilis SAS, Weatherhaven, ZEPPELIN MOBILE SYSTEME GMBH
• This study covers these information for each company, when available:
• Total company sales
• Sales by business segment
• Sales by geographical location
• Net income
• Net capital expenditure
• Cost of R&D
• Products / services
• Map of primary international operations
• Organizational structure
• Subsidiaries
• Number of employees
• Primary competitors
• Merger & acquisitions
• Contracts / projects and programmes
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.fr or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2184/50-Innovative-Companies-in-Combat-Medicine-Battlefield-Healthcare-2018
List of Companies Mentioned in This Report
3M
AAR
Abbot Laboratories
Access Closure, Inc.
ACE Protection AB, Svenljunga
ADS Inc.
AEC SAS
Aeroacademy Limited
Aeropeople Limited
Airfoil Technologies International
Allegiance Corporation
Allergen USA Inc.
Alpha Beta Global Tapes & Adhesives Co., Ltd.
American Medical Depot
Arrow International Investment Corp.
Arrow Medical Holdings B.V.
ARX Group
Asahi Kasei
AssuraMed, Inc.
Astle Limited
Audi South West Limited
AutoMedx
Axiom Technology Partners, LLC
BAE Hägglunds
BAE Systems
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Boeing
Bombardier
Bound Tree Medical
CAE Inc.
Cambridge Aerospace Limited
Cardinal Health Inc.
CareFusion
Cellular Research Inc.
Ceradyne, Inc.
Chinook Medical Gear Inc.
Cirpro de Delicias S.A. de C.V.
CMG 2007 Limited
CoAxia, Inc.
Combat Medical Systems
Composite Resources Inc.
Convertors de Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Cordis
CRISI Medical Systems Inc.
Crystal Motor Group Limited
CSI Norway
CUNO Filtration Asia Pte. Ltd.
Delfi Medical Innovations Inc.
Distribuidora Arrow, S.A. de C.V.
Dräger Medical GmbH
DRENITA Grundstücks-Vermietungsgesellschaft mbH & Co.Objekt Fertigung Dräger Medizintechnik KG
Dutch American Manufacturers II (D.A.M. II) B.V.
Dyneon GmbH
Embraer CAE Training Services LLC
EMFI SAS
Emirates-CAE Flight Training LLC
Enova Illumination
Eon Surgical, Ltd
EPIC Insurance Company
ESK Ceramics GmbH Co & KG
Exeter Trade Parts Specialist LLP
EZ-Blocker
FAAB Fabricauto
Fachklinik für Anästhesie und Intensivmedizin Vahrenwald GmbH, Lübeck
FIMMUS Grundstücks-Vermietungs GmbH, Lübeck
Flairjet Limited
Frestrems OY
FUNDUS Grundstücksverwaltungs-GmbH & Co. KG, Lübeck
Gates Contract Hire Limited
Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.
GenCell Biosystems
General Lighting Company (GLC)
GF Holdings GmbH
Gibson Brands Inc.
Griffin Capital, LLC
GSS Gear
GTA-NHT, Inc.
H&H Medical Corporation
HAMUS Grundstücks-Vermietungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Objekt Lübeck KG, München
Hanjo Russell Limited
HDT Global
HemCon Medical Technologies Inc.
Henry Schein Inc.
Hotspur Technologies, Inc.
Hudson Euro Co. S.a.r.l.
Hudson Respiratory Care Tecate, S. de R.L. de C.V.
ICOR AB
IH Holding LLC
Indal
Inmed Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd.
Innovative Trauma Care
Intavent Direct Ltd
Intuitive Surgical Inc.
Invivo Corporation
Janz Corporation
Kinray, LLC
Koninklijke Philips NV.
Kyma Medical Technologies
Laerdal Medical
Lake Charles Pharmaceutical Supply Company, L.L.C.
Leader Drugstores, Inc.
Leidos Inc.
Life Medical Supplier
LMA Urology Limited
MAPRA Assekuranzkontor GmbH, Lübeck
MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG
Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group
MATBOCK
Mayo Healthcare Pty Ltd.
Medical Coaches
Medical Innovation B.V.
Medical Services GmbH
Medicine Shoppe International, Inc.
MedTrade Products Limited
Meguiar's, Inc.
Meridian Medical Technologies Inc.
MGPH Limited
Mobile Medical International Corporation (MMIC)
MOLVINA Vermietungsgesellschaft mbH & Co.Objekt Finkenstraße KG, Düsseldorf
Mondial Defence Systems
Nodin
North American Rescue
Odin Tactical
ODIN Tactical
Officer Survival Initiative (OSI)
Olympus Corp.
OMAR Technology
OncoSource Rx, LLC
One Cloverleaf, LLC
OPT Inc.
OPTIO Grundstücks-Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Lübeck
Osprey Insurance Company
Oxford Aviation Academy Inc
OxySure Systems, Inc.
Parmed Pharmaceuticals, LLC
PerSys Medical
Pfizer
Philips
Pinnacle Intellectual Property Services, Inc.
Presagis Canada Inc.
Productos Aereos, S.A. de C.V.
Prometheus Medical Ltd.
PT Draegerindo Jaya, Jakarta
Quiroproductos de Cuauhtmoc S. de R.L. de C.V.
Ransdell Surgical, Inc.
Rappold Winterthur Technologie GmbH
RevMedX
RGH Enterprises, Inc.
RI Finance, Inc.
RIC Investments, LLC
Rotorsim s.r.l.
Rüsch Austria GmbH
Rxealtime, Inc.
Safe Patient Systems Ltd
Safe Triage Ltd
Sara Lee Corp (Sara Lee)
Sarnova Inc.
Saving Lives Limited
Semprus BioSciences Corp.
Shanghai Dräger Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Shanghai
Silver Street Automotive Limited
Simal SA
Six15 Medical Technologies
Skedco
Slingsby Limited
Sometec Holdings, S.A.S.
Sonexus Health, LLC
SP Services (UK) Ltd
Specialised Medical Devices
SRM
SSI Surgical Services Inc.
Stonehaven Engineering Ltd
Suomen 3M Oy
Tactical Medical Equipment
Technology Development Corporation
Teleflex Inc.
TEMS Solutions
TFX Group Limited
The Cambridge Aero Club Limited
The Harvard Drug Group (THDG)
The Kit Shop
The Laryngeal Mask Company Limited
Tim Brinton Cars Limited
Tricol International Group Limited
TriStar Wellness Solutions
TURMAKS
Two Harbors Insurance Company
UK Tactical
Ultimate Medical
Unisensor
Utilis SAS
Varian Medical Systems Inc.
VasoNova, Inc.
Vidacare Australia Pty Ltd
Vidacare LLC
WaveMark Lebanon Offshore s.a.l.
WaveMark, Inc.
Weatherhaven
Wendt GmbH
Willy Rusch GmbH
WIRUTEC Rusch Medical Vertriebs GmbH
Wolfe-Tory Medical, Inc.
Yamagata 3M Limited
ZEPPELIN MOBILE SYSTEME GMBH
Zimmer Holdings Inc.
Z-Medica LLC
ZOLL Medical Corporation
List of Organisations Mentioned in This Report
AIM Healthcare Special Interest Group
China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
Clinical Research Institute at the University of Warwick
Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA)
European Union
Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust
International Standards Organisation
Medilink
National Health Service
National Patient Safety Agency
NATO
UK Defence Medical Services Training Corp (DMSTC)
UK Department of Health
UK Joint Medical Command
UK MoD
UK Special Operation Forces Mobile Vehicle Maintenance Facility
United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM)
University of Birmingham
US Air Force
US Air Force Protection Battlelab
US Army
US Army Institute of Surgical Research (ISR)
US Army Rangers
US Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (CoTCCC)
US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
US Department of Defence (DoD)
US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
US Marine Corps
US Navy
Warwick Medical School
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com