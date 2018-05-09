sprite-preloader
09.05.2018 | 15:13
NIE Finance plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, May 9

ISIN Number: XS0633547087

NIE Finance PLC Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017

NIE Finance PLC announces that in accordance with paragraph 17.3.4 of the Listing Rules, its report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The document is also available on Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited's website at: http://www.nienetworks.co.uk/About-us/investor-relations


