NIE Finance plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, May 9
ISIN Number: XS0633547087
NIE Finance PLC Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017
NIE Finance PLC announces that in accordance with paragraph 17.3.4 of the Listing Rules, its report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
The document is also available on Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited's website at: http://www.nienetworks.co.uk/About-us/investor-relations