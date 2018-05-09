Software and services company Gresham Technologies has announced a three-year contract with a minimum value of £1.2m with a "leading" global investment bank and wealth manager for its Clareti Transaction Control (CTC) to implement regulatory reporting controls across multiple asset classes. Integrated Clareti 24 adapters have been selected to handle complex data manipulation prior to enrichment and matching between internal bank systems and trade reporting entities such as ESMA, CFTC, MAS and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...