Sterling came under renewed pressure at the start of the holiday-shortened week, on Tuesday, as the UK's foreign minister, Boris Johnson, took aim at Westminster's plans for a customs union with the European Union post-Brexit, labeling them "crazy". His remarks sent cable to an intra-day low of 1.3547 and within just a whisker of its 200-day moving average. Meanwhile, longer-term US treasury note yields were on the ascendant, as traders pushed crude oil futures higher ahead of the White House's ...

