Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2018) - BlocPlay Entertainment (CSE: PLAY) ("BlocPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary TokenPlay has entered into a Letter of Intent with California based Lykuid to commercially evaluate the use of their AI based intelligent monitoring technology for use on the TokenPlay platform. As part of this evaluation, TokenPlay will be providing real-time and simulated sales and usage metrics on game distribution, to complete a six week evaluation.

Lykuid and TokenPlay will be having a joint product planning session at Lykuid's headquarters in California later this week.

Vince McMullin, Chief Technology Officer of the Company, said: "Artificial Intelligence is the next-great technology to improve lives worldwide and we are excited to explore the benefits of Lykuid's proprietary technology to further enhance the TokenPlay platform with improved uptime, simplified scaling, and moderation of our services via their machine learning capabilities."

TokenPlay is building a third-party partner network of software and hardware vendors to be introduced at E3. TokenPlay is looking to include Lykuid as a member of this new and exciting cross-promotional marketing opportunity.

"Our AI based intelligent monitoring solution is a natural fit within TokenPlay's operating environment. Our technology will allow TokenPlay to improve the user experience and scale more quickly, while simultaneously lowering operating costs," said Jack Riedel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Lykuid. "We are thrilled to be working with the TokenPlay team and excited to have Lykuid integrated into one of the world's most technically advanced gaming platforms."

About BlocPlay Entertainment

BlocPlay Entertainment is the world's first peer-to-peer, de-centralized digital entertainment company. Supporting video gamers, developers, and content creators - worldwide. Each day billions of consumers worldwide enjoy digital entertainment products. BlocPlay Entertainment plans to deliver a fully transparent distribution, publishing, and marketing platform for videogames and eSports events through our innovative tokenization system known as TokenPlay. BlocPlay Entertainment develops in-house entertainment technologies including video games and services.

About TokenPlay

TokenPlay is a technology company involved in the development of blockchain technology in the video game space, which will seek to provide a platform for the exchange of in-game currencies and tokens.

About Lykuid

Lykuid provides next-generation, cloud application monitoring for DevOps teams. Lykuid is the first company using artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and integrated communications to deliver breakthrough productivity gains and keep revenues flowing. Lykuid uses AI to address the scaling and maintenance issues that companies have that are deploying and managing cloud-based applications and services. Lykuid is based in Costa Mesa, CA. To learn more, visit www.lykuid.com.

