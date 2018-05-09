

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) is extending a UK recall of its cars after the BBC's Watchdog found that vehicles could cut out completely while they are being driven, BBC reported.



It is recalling 312,000 vehicles: the BMW 1 Series, the 3 Series, the Z4 and its X1 petrol and diesel models made between March 2007 and August 2011.



BMW initially recalled 36,410 petrol cars last year over safety issues.



It said it now recognised there may have been similar problems in cars not covered by the first recall.



The report indicated that the German carmaker initially recalled cars in the UK after Narayan Gurung, who was travelling with his wife on Christmas Day in 2016, died when their Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree to avoid a broken-down BMW in Guildford, Surrey.



The BMW had suffered an electrical fault, causing its brake lights to fail and resulting in the vehicle stalling on a dark A-road.



An investigation by Watchdog has found that the fault could affect a wider number of cars.



