Reuters Plus research reveals growing demand for personalisation in branded content

LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are increasingly interested in content that reflects their personality type and is delivered in their preferred tone and style, according to new research published today by Reuters Plus - the branded content studio of the world's largest international multimedia news provider.

The Content Connect II report, based on a new global survey of Reuters.com users, reveals that 77% of global consumers expect to see more personalised content in the future. It shows that branded content campaigns are more effective if they include personalised elements, with 63% of consumers agreeing that personally relevant content improves how they feel about the brand associated with it, and 58% see brands in a more positive light if they provide them with content that matches their interests.

The survey, conducted by Synergy Research and Consulting, highlights the importance of style and tone in branded content, finding specific content topics appeal to different personalities. It finds, for example, that the top personality type for business and finance content is 'ambitious', whereas arts and culture is 'creative', politics is 'outspoken' and travel is 'spontaneous'.

It also identifies the attributes consumers consider most appealing in branded content. It reveals that global consumers consider sponsored content more appealing if it is thought provoking (64%), imaginative (58%), humorous (55%) and innovative (51%).

The Content Connect II research finds that consumers are open to new and innovative ways to engage with content, revealing a mix of appealing formats for consumers with short articles (64%), in-depth analysis (60%), video (55%) and infographics (45%) being the top choices.

In terms of formats, 71% of consumers interested in branded content would prefer to see their favourite brands sponsoring websites, site sections or pages, whereas 57% would prefer to see brands sponsoring articles on websites, webpages or apps.

Overall, consumers increasingly think brands can benefit from sponsoring quality content - 68% agreeing, compared to 60% last year - and audiences are still receptive to branded content if the subject matter interests them, with 75% agreeing - equal to last year.

Munira Ibrahim, Reuters SVP for Sales and Content Solutions, said; "Whilst content marketing and branded content continue to grow, consumers are increasingly demanding more relevant and personalised content. This research shows that content marketers need to fully understand audiences' preferences and personalities in order to maximise consumer interest and engagement. This is a priority for Reuters Plus in delivering effective solutions for our clients."

Based on the findings, the Content Connect II report identifies seven steps for content marketers to consider when building successful branded content campaigns. The steps can be found here.

The global online survey was conducted among 752 Reuters.com users between February 15 and March 6, 2018.

The full Content Connect II report can be found here.

