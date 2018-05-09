Applied BioSciences Corp.: Applied BioSciences Expands TherPet Line with Equine Care Line

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB: APPB), a diversified cannabinoid therapeutics company focused on the medical, bioceutical and pet health industries, today announced that the Company's wholly-owned animal health subsidiary TherPet has entered the equine health space with the launch of a new full-spectrum hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") supplement formulated specifically for a horse's health and wellness.

TherPet's Equine Care CBD line is a natural supplement designed to play a key role in keeping horses, healthy, looking good and performing their best. Our Equine Care CBD products support healthy skin, joints and immune system as well as to ease the discomfort of fatigued muscles, stiff joints and arthritis pain.

Like humans, horses also have an endocannabinoid system comprised of cannabinoid receptors that help regulate a wide variety of bodily functions ranging from pain relief to mood.

"Regularly supplementing a horse's endocannabinoid system with full-spectrum CBD enables horses to better control inflammatory responses naturally," noted JJ Southard, Vice President of Products at Applied BioSciences Corp. "Despite millions of spectators tuning in to watch twenty of the fastest thoroughbred horses compete in the Kentucky Derby this past weekend, very few of them realize or consider the race-induced inflammation and injuries that take place during such an event."

David Horohov, Ph.D., William Robert Mills Chair at the University of Kentucky's Gluck Equine Research Center, believes that horses as a breed are not necessarily becoming more fragile, but rather more susceptible to injury due to breeding strategies, training methods, and increased drug use. The Company hopes to reverse this trend by making Therpet's new treatment options available immediately for veterinarians, trainers, and equestrians.

Therpet's Equine Care tincture is available in a 4800 mg concentration which is packaged in a 4 fl. Oz. (120ml) bottle. The tincture is a naturally formulated Apple flavor, made with lab tested, CO2 extracted, pure full-spectrum CBD oil sourced from pesticide-free, Colorado grown hemp and specially formulated to be the highest bioavailability CBD products in the marketplace.

TherPet products are USDA NOP certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, paleo, gluten-free, sugar-free and THC-free. The products are formulated with organic 99%+ pure cannabidiol along with our proprietary blend of certified organic botanical, herbal and essential oils to further optimize bioavailability.

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences Corp. (www.appliedbiocorp.com), is a diversified company focused on multiple areas of the medical, bioceutical and pet health industry. As a leading company in the CBD and Pet health space, the company is currently shipping to the majority of US states as well as to 5 International countries. The company is focused on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries.

The company has several strategic partnerships and investments currently in place and is actively pursuing additional partnerships and strategic growth opportunities.

