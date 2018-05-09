

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) announced its indirect subsidiary, Enbridge (U.S.) Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and its subsidiaries, which conducts the Company's U.S. natural gas and natural gas liquids or NGL gathering, processing, transportation and marketing businesses, serving established basins in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, to AL Midcoast Holdings, LLC for a cash purchase price of US$1.120 billion.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.



The Midcoast businesses include (i) natural gas gathering, treating, processing and transportation, and NGL transportation, assets located in the East Texas, Western Anadarko, and Barnett shale plays and consist of about 11,200 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines, 2,075 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas processing capacity, and 1,330 MMcf/d of treating capacity, (ii) a NGL logistics and marketing business (including ELTM, L.P. and Enbridge Marketing (U.S.) L.P.), and (iii) a 35 percent interest in Texas Express Pipeline, consisting of a 594-mile, 20-inch NGL pipeline, and a 35 percent interest in Texas Express Gathering, consisting of 115 miles of NGL pipelines and other NGL infrastructure comprising the Company's Texas Express NGL pipeline system.



