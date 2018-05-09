PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Appointment of Directors

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release9 May 2018

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc

Re: Appointment of Directors

The Directors of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc (the "Company") wish to announce the appointment of Mr Feargal Dempsey with effect from 2 May, 2018 and Mr Brian Collins with effect from 3 May, 2018 as Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

Feargal Dempsey

Mr Dempsey is an independent director and consultant to the ETF industry. He has held senior positions at Barclays Global Investors/BlackRock including Head of Product Strategy iShares EMEA, Head of Product Structuring iShares EMEA and Head of Product Governance. Previously he has also served as Head of Legal to ETF Securities and as a senior lawyer in Pioneer Investments. Mr Dempsey holds a BA(Hons) and an LLB(Hons) from University College Galway and was admitted to the Roll of Solicitors in Ireland in 1996 and to the England and Wales Law Society in 2005. He has served on the legal and regulatory committee of the Irish Funds and the ETF Working Group at EFAMA.

Brian Collins

For 14 years to 1986 Mr. Collins held various positions in Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking, mainly dealing with large International and Irish Corporations. In 1986 he set up the Bank of Ireland operation in Hong Kong where he resided for 6 years. In 1992 he was appointed Managing Director of Bank of Ireland International Finance. In 1996 he was appointed Managing Director of Bank of Ireland Securities Services, the Custody and Fund Administration arm of Bank of Ireland. There he had responsibility for client assets in excess of €120 billion. Mr. Collins is a former Chairman of the Dublin Funds Industry Association and Chairman of An Taoiseach's Fund Industry Committee. Mr. Collins is a fellow of the Institute of Bankers in Ireland and holds a Business Study degree from Trinity College, Dublin. Mr. Collins holds other non-executive directorships, mostly in the fund management industry.

Neither Mr Dempsey or Mr Collins have ever: