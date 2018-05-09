

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the release of three Americans that had been held in North Korean prison.



Trump indicated that the three men will return to the U.S. on a flight with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo following his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



'I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting,' Trump tweeted. 'They seem to be in good health.'



Trump also said Pompeo had a 'good meeting' with Kim and reiterated that a date and location for his planned meeting with the dictator have been set.



The president indicated he would meet Pompeo and the three men when they land at Andrews Air Force Base on Thursday morning.



Last week, Trump hinted at the impending release of Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim.



'As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!' Trump tweeted.



While the tweet sought to blame former President Barack Obama's administration for the men's imprisonment, two of the three were detained after Trump's inauguration.



The release of the prisoners comes amid easing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, with Trump due to hold an historic meeting with Kim.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX