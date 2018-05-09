TrueCommerce Announces Special Pricing and Rebate Reconciliation Solution

CINCINNATI, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce has announced the availability of the TrueCommerce Price & Rebate solution that delivers full control to organizations managing their rebate request, review and approval process. The new product transforms rebate handling into a collaborative and value driven procedure for both manufacturers and distributors.

"Key verticals, such as industrial supply, the food industry and life sciences, rely on rebates to help drive sales performance within their value chain," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "While integral for doing business, this process remains largely manual, very complex and time consuming. TrueCommerce Price & Rebate addresses this challenge with a unique web-based approach that provides full transparency and visibility into the rebate reconciliation process."

Delivered as a web-based solution, TrueCommerce Pricing & Rebate Reconciliation offers the following key benefits:

Automates manual and time-consuming rebate review and approval process

Offers flexible rules for defining pricing and deal terms

Synchronizes pricing, deal, sales and rebate responses using EDI, CSV or other flexible data formats

Delivers rich report sets for manufacturers, helping them understand item and distributor level performance

Reduces rebate payment disputes by setting eligible time periods and volume thresholds

Eliminates supply chain financial bottlenecks by paying distributors in a timely manner

True Commerce Price & Rebate is an extension of the TrueCommerce Foundry platform, a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. TrueCommerce Foundry revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The Foundry platform offers immediate supply chain connectivity, integration and visibility by utilizing TrueCommerce's Global Commerce Network, which includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers.

About TrueCommerce:

TrueCommerce revolutionizes trading partner connectivity, visibility, and collaboration by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network.

With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect and collaborate with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles hundreds of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world's most complete commerce network.

TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.

For more information about TrueCommerce, visit www.truecommerce.com (http://www.truecommerce.com/).