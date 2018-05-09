Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Focus on 'The Next Big Thing' For CFOs at the 2018 CCH Tagetik In Touch Conference

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Office of Finance is being asked to be more forward-looking and strategic while at the same time facing ever increasing reporting demands driven by new and more complex regulations. During the CCH Tagetik InTouch Conference, held from May 9-11 in Miami, thought leaders will share insights on how CFOs can prepare for the next significant impact to their office, as well as hear from CCH Tagetik customers who have successfully addressed these challenging trends.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492891/Tagetik_Logo.jpg )



Held in the US at the Miami Eden Roc Hotel, the annual CCH Tagetik In Touch Conference will focus on three distinct tracks, making the attendee experience focused, structured and informed. Each track comes to life through mini-sessions organized through panel discussions, product demonstrations and customer stories. The three tracks are:

Core CPM : Annual budgeting, demands for real-time insights, and monitoring decentralized processes are challenges addressed by the shift to cloud CPM solutions. The Core CPM track includes a customer story from Driscoll's



: Annual budgeting, demands for real-time insights, and monitoring decentralized processes are challenges addressed by the shift to cloud CPM solutions. The Core CPM track includes a customer story from Driscoll's Finance Transformation : As a strategic partner to the CEO, the Office of the CFO must be equipped to transform granular data into intelligent insights that can be used for operational decision making while still maintaining the control, governance and accountability that CFOs are responsible for. Speakers on the finance transformation topic and trends include Aegon Asset Management and European Space Agency



: As a strategic partner to the CEO, the Office of the CFO must be equipped to transform granular data into intelligent insights that can be used for operational decision making while still maintaining the control, governance and accountability that CFOs are responsible for. Speakers on the finance transformation topic and trends include Aegon Asset Management and European Space Agency Leading with Excellence: Across different industries and company sizes, Office of Finance leaders are taking advantage of financial data analytics to strengthen the alignment between financial planning and corporate strategy. The Leading with Excellence track includes a customer story from Tarsus Medical

Follow insights and key takeaways from the 2018 CCH Tagetik In Touch conference at CCHTagetikInTouch.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY). For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Greta Bartoli

+390583968394

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com



Nicole Young

347-931-1055

N.Young@wolterskluwer.com

