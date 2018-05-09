

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that its Chief Financial Officer, Simon Dingemans, as informed the Board of his intention to retire from the Company and to step down from the Board in May 2019.



The company noted that its board will now conduct a thorough global search both internally and externally to identify a successor.



Dingemans joined GSK in 2011 and as a member of the Board and Corporate Executive Team (CET) has been closely involved in developing and delivering the strategy of the Company and driving its operational performance. As CFO, Mr Dingemans has led Finance and a number of other Group functions, including Technology and IT, Real Estate and Procurement.



